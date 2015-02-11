FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil BM&FBovespa CEO calls on government to restore confidence
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil BM&FBovespa CEO calls on government to restore confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new economic team must work to restore investor confidence as soon as possible to jumpstart capital markets activity, the top executive at bourse BM&FBovespa SA said on Wednesday.

Domestic financial markets will recover if policymakers deliver on steps to narrow Brazil’s swelling budget and current account deficits, chief executive officer Edemir Pinto said at an event in Sao Paulo.

The current uncertain environment for markets is more favorable for derivatives than equities at the company, Pinto added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.