Brazil BM&FBovespa CEO calls on government to restore confidence

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new economic team must work to restore investor confidence as soon as possible to jumpstart capital markets activity, the top executive at bourse BM&FBovespa SA said on Wednesday.

Domestic financial markets will recover if policymakers deliver on steps to narrow Brazil’s swelling budget and current account deficits, chief executive officer Edemir Pinto said at an event in Sao Paulo.

The current uncertain environment for markets is more favorable for derivatives than equities at the company, Pinto added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)