FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil's BNDES to announce new rules for infrastructure finance guarantees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's BNDES to announce new rules for infrastructure finance guarantees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an investment conference sponsored by Banco Bradesco BBI SA, Bastos said BNDES will discuss with the World Bank new mechanisms to strengthen guarantees and may also finance private banks to issue infrastructure bonds.

The development bank is preparing to return to capital markets, she said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.