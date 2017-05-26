FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bastos resigns as head of Brazil's BNDES development bank
May 26, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 3 months ago

Bastos resigns as head of Brazil's BNDES development bank

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.

BNDES director Ricardo Ramos will take over her position on an interim basis, the statement said. BNDES has been ensnared in recent months in a mounting political scandal over investments in JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, years before Bastos took over at the helm of the bank. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)

