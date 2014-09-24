Brazil's BNDES to create fund to invest in infrastructure notes

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - BNDES, Brazil’s state development bank, plans to create a fund that could invest as much as 1 billion reais ($415 million) into local infrastructure notes, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

The fund could be formally implemented next year, and should have a minimum size of 800 million reais, said Antonio Tovar, head of the BNDES’ alternative energy department. BNDES is Brazil’s largest source of long-term corporate credit.