3 months ago
Brazil graft probe cut BNDES infrastructure loans by $7.7 bln in 2016
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil graft probe cut BNDES infrastructure loans by $7.7 bln in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Heightened credit risk due to the Car Wash graft probe resulted in a 25 billion reais ($7.7 billion) reduction in loans from Brazilian development bank BNDES to infrastructure ventures last year, a bank director said on Wednesday.

"We loaned 30 billion reais. Had it not been for this situation, it would have been 55 billion reais," director Marilene Ramos told investors at an event in São Paulo.

$1 = 3.2416 reais Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Bruno Federowski

