May 26, 2017 / 10:09 PM / in 3 months

Brazil presidency announces new head for BNDES development bank

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian presidential office said Friday that the head of the government's IBGE statistics agency would take over as the new CEO of BNDES, the state development bank.

Paulo Rabello de Castro takes over following the Friday evening resignation of Maria Silvia Bastos, who said she was leaving the development bank after a year for personal reasons. President Michel Temer said in a statement that her exit was not political and that his economic team would remain in place. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Andrew Hay)

