Brazil's BNDES sees government funding down after 2015

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES expects the government to slow contributions in 2016 and 2017, given that plans for next year have already been largely settled, bank president Luciano Coutinho said on Wednesday.

The reduction in government funding comes as the bank reviews operations to reflect President Dilma Rousseff’s priorities, Coutinho said. A new economic team taking the reins in Rousseff’s second term is already looking at ways to close a gaping budget shortfall. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)