FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BNDES sees government funding down after 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's BNDES sees government funding down after 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES expects the government to slow contributions in 2016 and 2017, given that plans for next year have already been largely settled, bank president Luciano Coutinho said on Wednesday.

The reduction in government funding comes as the bank reviews operations to reflect President Dilma Rousseff’s priorities, Coutinho said. A new economic team taking the reins in Rousseff’s second term is already looking at ways to close a gaping budget shortfall. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.