RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The president of Brazil’s development bank BNDES, Luciano Coutinho, said on Tuesday that he was concerned over a drop in requests for loans in the first half of 2015, which reflects a climate of uncertainty in the country. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes and Reese Ewing; Editing by Bernard Orr)