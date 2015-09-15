FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's development bank BNDES sees steep fall in disbursements
September 15, 2015

Brazil's development bank BNDES sees steep fall in disbursements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Total loan disbursements by Brazil’s development bank BNDES should fall dramaticaly in 2015, the bank’s head Luciano Coutinho said on Tuesday.

Disbursements reached 190 billion reais ($49 billion) in 2014. They fell 18 percent in the first half of 2015 to 69 billion reais compared to the first half of 2014.

“We are going to see a significant reduction this year. I don’t know if it will come at around the 20 percent we saw in the first half, but it will reflect the rising uncertanties in the country,” said Coutinho to reporters.

$1 = 3.85 reais Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

