February 2, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BNDES sees loan disbursements rising this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil state development bank BNDES expects loan disbursements to grow this year, as requests for new financing have stopped falling, the bank’s president, Luciano Coutinho, said.

“There are doubts whether consultations for new loans will recover or simply stabilize - the fact here is that they have finally stopped falling,” Coutinho told reporters at a bank event in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

