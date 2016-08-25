Brazil's BNDES expands credit to big companies, bankruptcy asset sales

BRASILIA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's BNDES development bank will expand credit lines to large companies for working capital and for companies buying assets up for sale due to bankruptcy restructuring, the bank's president, Maria Bastos Marques, said on Thursday.

At the same news conference in Brasilia, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said signs of the start of an economic recovery were already evident. Brazil is in its worst recession in more than eight decades.