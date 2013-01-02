FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Treasury cuts rate on $14.1 bln of BNDES state-bank debt
January 2, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 5 years

Brazil Treasury cuts rate on $14.1 bln of BNDES state-bank debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Interest rate on debt cut to 5 pct from 7.25 pct

* Government seeks to boost industry with cheaper loans

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil cut the interest rate paid by its state development bank on 28.8 billion reais ($14.1 billion) of government loans, part of efforts to boost the economy with cheaper credit, the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Under a renegotiation with Brazil’s Treasury, rates on government loans made in 2009 to the bank, known as BNDES, were cut to the level of Brazil’s official TJLP “long-term interest rate” from a previous level of TJLP plus 2.5 percentage points, the paper reported, citing Treasury secretary Arno Augustin.

The TJLP was cut to 5 percent on Aug. 31, from 6 percent, the first cut in three years.

“We basically want a funding structure for BNDES to provide cheaper finance to Brazilian industry,” Augustin said.

The Treasury has put 285 billion reais of capital into BNDES since 2009, Estado reported.

The paper also said, citing Augustin, that the Treasury was considering injecting more money into BNDES, either through direct injections of cash or the purchase of shares.

Officials at Brazil’s finance ministry, which includes the Treasury, did not immediately respond to telephone and e-mail requests for comment.

BNDES is the main source of bank finance of more than one year in Brazil, the world’s No. 6 economy.

The story was first reported by Agencia Estado, the newspaper’s news agency.

$1 = 2.047 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Grant McCool

