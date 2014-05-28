FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil government approves up to $10.7 bln for state bank BNDES
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil government approves up to $10.7 bln for state bank BNDES

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government announced on Wednesday that it approved the transfer of up to 24 billion reais ($10.7 billion) to state development bank BNDES to provide new capital to the country’s leading source of long-term corporate loans.

The funds will be provided in the form of government bonds, according to the Diario Official, an official publication used to announce the actions and orders of the Brazilian federal government.

$1 = 2.2397 Brazilian reais Reporting by Camila Moreira; Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro Editing by W Simon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.