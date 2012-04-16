FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDES disbursements to rise in 2012
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDES disbursements to rise in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BNDES state development bank is likely to disburse up to 150 billion reais ($81 billion) in 2012, a slight increase over last year, as the bank tries to help stimulate the country’s stagnant economy.

BNDES chief Luciano Coutinho said on Monday the bank would disburse between 145 billion reais and 150 billion reais this year. That compares to 139.7 billion reais in 2011.

The BNDES has been a prime motor for economic growth in Brazil in recent years, providing long-term financing for infrastructure projects, productive investments and even corporate mergers. The BNDES’ loan book, which is the primary source of long-term financing in Brazil, is much bigger than even the World Bank‘s.

Government officials spoke last year of the need to reduce the BNDES’ role in the economy and open up more space for private financing. Yet an unexpectedly pronounced economic slowdown that started in the second half of 2011 has put the bank’s financing back at the forefront of government policy.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.