10 months ago
Brazil's BNDES wants to offload equity holdings faster, CEO says
November 8, 2016 / 3:05 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's BNDES wants to offload equity holdings faster, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's state development bank BNDES wants to sell equity holdings in listed and privately held companies at a faster pace than currently, to help bolster corporate financing and transparency in Latin America's largest economy, Chief Executive Officer Maria Sílvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.

Bastos said at an event in Brasilia that the bank intends to have a "faster turnover" of the equity holdings managed by investment arm BNDES Participações SA. She declined to elaborate, citing the fact that much of those holdings are in companies that are publicly listed. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
