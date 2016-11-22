FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loan disbursements at Brazil's BNDES sink 35 pct through October
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Loan disbursements at Brazil's BNDES sink 35 pct through October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Loan disbursements at Brazil’s state development bank BNDES slumped in the first 10 months, signaling a dramatic drop in capital spending plans as Latin America’s No. 1 economy struggles with a recession not seen in more than 80 years.

Companies obtained 35 percent less loans between January and October this year from the year-earlier period, putting disbursements at about 69 billion reais ($21 billion) in the period, BNDES said in a Tuesday statement.

$1 = 3.3648 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.