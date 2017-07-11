SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles has ruled out changes to a bill that sets a
new benchmark interest rate for state development bank BNDES
loans, after the lender's top executive sought to undermine the
proposal, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Tuesday.
In an interview, Meirelles told Valor that he would discuss
with lawmakers any aspect of the proposal to create the
so-called TLP lending interest rate, but that he will not water
down the plan - as BNDES Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rabello
de Castro had recently suggested.
Last week, two senior BNDES vice presidents quit after
Rabello called for adjusting the TLP based on the consumer price
index and not the yield on inflation-indexed government debt, as
the original plan defends. Meirelles told Rabello by phone on
Monday that the plan will stay unchanged, Valor said.
Press representatives for the finance ministry and the BNDES
did not have an immediate comment. Rabello told Valor that he is
"perfectly aligned" with Meirelles on the plan.
Replacing the existing TJLP rate with the TLP
rate should keep a lid on credit subsidies financed with
taxpayer money, potentially cutting borrowing costs as a whole.
Furthermore, the TLP could entice capital markets activity and
facilitate the pricing and securitization of BNDES
loans.
The decision to replace the TJLP benchmark was a key step by
President Michel Temer's administration to reverse decades of
subsidies that have cost taxpayers trillions of reais without a
significant effect on long-term growth.
BNDES is the largest source of long-term
corporate loans in Brazil. The TJLP rate runs below the
benchmark overnight lending rate, partly because of an effort by
politicians to boost growth and create jobs - costing taxpayers
an average 1.5 percent of gross domestic product in recent
years.
Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira told Reuters on Monday that
the government was not discussing potential changes to the
planned TLP rate.
