a year ago
Loan consultations at Brazil's BNDES show signs of recovery
September 14, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Loan consultations at Brazil's BNDES show signs of recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The number of Brazilian corporate borrowers making consultations for potential loan transactions with state development bank BNDES has grown since July, a sign that a slight recovery in demand for credit may be in the offing, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Wednesday.

In terms of disbursements, Bastos Marques said that they are likely to recover at a slower pace than consultations. BNDES is Brazil's largest source of long-term funding for companies. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
