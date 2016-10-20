FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CORRECTED-BNDES to focus on infrastructure, repay debts with Brazil
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 6:56 PM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-BNDES to focus on infrastructure, repay debts with Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of BNDES in paragraph 1)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's state development bank, BNDE, plans to soon announce the pillars of a new policy on disbursements, with a newfound focus on funding for infrastructure and smaller companies at market-based interest rates, a senior executive said on Thursday.

BNDES has been practically Brazil's sole source of corporate credit since it was founded in 1952. The lender is preparing to repay the federal government by 2018 about 100 billion reais ($32 billion) it received in the form of capital injections over the past seven years, said Fabio Giambiagi, the bank's head of research and planning.

Giambiagi spoke at an event in Rio de Janeiro.

$1 = 3.1398 reais Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Steve Orlofsky; Writing and additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.