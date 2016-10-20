UPDATE 1-BNDES to focus on Brazil infrastructure, cut subsidized credit

(Recasts to add details, background)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES will focus new loans on infrastructure and smaller firms while scaling back the use of subsidized interest rates for future contracts, in a bid to shore up public finances and encourage private-sector banks to lend more.

Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES, Brazil's main source of corporate credit since it was founded in 1952, is preparing to repay the federal government about 100 billion reais ($32 billion) of capital injections by 2018, said Fabio Giambiagi, the bank's head of research and planning.

Giambiagi, who spoke at an event in Rio de Janeiro, said the pillars of BNDES's new disbursement policy will be funding much-needed infrastructure projects across Brazil and lending to small- and mid-sized companies that struggle to access credit markets.

BNDES will decrease the use of the so-called TJLP rate, a below-market rate at which it has traditionally pegged most loans, Giambiagi said, without elaborating.

"We have decided to become more rational with our disbursement decisions, so we can place more money at market-based conditions," Giambiagi said. He said the bank's new strategic plan will be announced within the next 45 days.

The decision shows how President Michel Temer's government is working to ease the strains that years of heavily subsidized BNDES credit put on the federal budget. His predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, poured over 455 billion reais into BNDES so it could lend more at subsidized rates - a move that fanned a surge in Brazil's national debt.

It also suggests BNDES has turned the page on Rousseff's policy of fostering "national champions" - huge homegrown conglomerates financed with public funds at below-market rates.

The gap between the interest rate Brazil pays investors in order to fund BNDES and what the bank charges on loans has cost taxpayers 40 billion reais annually over the past three years.

Loan disbursements by BNDES slipped 34 percent in the 12 months through September, to 62 billion reais. At this pace, disbursements could fall this year below 100 billion reais for the first time in seven years.