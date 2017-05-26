FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNDES head exit not political, Brazil economic team to stay put -official
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 5 months ago

BNDES head exit not political, Brazil economic team to stay put -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - The resignation of Maria Silvia Bastos as the head of Brazil’s BNDES was not politically motivated but she had lost control of the state development bank amid accusations from employees she did not defend their interests, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bastos, who resigned alleging personal reasons on Friday, had launched a series of internal investigations into past loans over allegations of corruption. The official, who asked for anonimity to speak freely, said her resignation does not signal other departures from the economic team. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.