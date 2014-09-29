FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BNDES keeps benchmark rate unchanged for 7th quarter
September 29, 2014 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's BNDES keeps benchmark rate unchanged for 7th quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Monetary Council decided on Monday to maintain for a seventh quarter the rate at which loans at Brazil’s state development bank BNDES are pegged.

The council, Brazil’s most influential economic policy body, maintained the so-called TJLP interest rate at 5 percent, effective for the fourth quarter. The rate is the base interest rate that BNDES charges on loans to corporations in Brazil. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)

