Brazil's BNDES keeps benchmark rate unchanged for 7th quarter

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Monetary Council decided on Monday to maintain for a seventh quarter the rate at which loans at Brazil’s state development bank BNDES are pegged.

The council, Brazil’s most influential economic policy body, maintained the so-called TJLP interest rate at 5 percent, effective for the fourth quarter. The rate is the base interest rate that BNDES charges on loans to corporations in Brazil. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)