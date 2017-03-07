FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil gets $2.4 bln in bids for 2026 bond reopen, source says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.

Two people told Reuters that the Brazilian Treasury could sell about $1 billion of the bond in the reopening. The government had initially set the transaction as a so-called benchmark one, or at least $500 million, the same person said earlier in the day. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Patricia Duarte)

