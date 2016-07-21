FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil seeks yield of low 6 pct range for 2047 bond, source says
July 21, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil seeks yield of low 6 pct range for 2047 bond, source says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is offering investors a yield in the "very low 6 percent" range for a sale of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds maturing in Feb 2047 that are slated to price as early as Thursday, a person with direct involvement in the transaction said.

Brazil's National Treasury hired the investment-banking units of Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc to manage the sale. The person, who asked for anonymity since the deal is in the works, declined to give details on terms and the size of the offering.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
