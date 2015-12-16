FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil bonds, CDS widen after Fitch downgrade
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil bonds, CDS widen after Fitch downgrade

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (IFR) - Brazil’s sovereign bonds and credit default swaps widened by around 30bp Wednesday after Fitch stripped the sovereign of its investment-grade rating and lowered the credit to BB+.

Brazil’s US dollar bonds were 2.5 lower at the long end of the curve and about 1.5 points lower at the belly after the move, according to a sovereign bond trader in New York.

Its 2025 notes traded down to a mid-price of 83.25, while the 2045s were quoted at 67.5.

The country’s five-year CDS mirrored that move, widening by 33bp to a mid-price of 487bp.

S&P lowered Brazil to a junk rating of BB+ in September, while Moody’s initiated a review for a downgrade last week. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.