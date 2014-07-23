FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil to sell dollar bonds due in 2045, buy back several issues
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2014 / 11:48 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil to sell dollar bonds due in 2045, buy back several issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, July 23 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government plans to sell dollar-denominated bonds due in 2045 and repurchase as many as eight different securities with maturities ranging from 2024 to 2041, according to a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement by the National Treasury, the goal with the transactions is to help “improve the efficiency of the government’s dollar-denominated yield curve.” Currently there are a combined $11.9 billion in notes maturing in 2024, 2025, 2027, 2030, 2034, 2037 and 2041.

Terms for the sale of the 2045 bonds were not disclosed.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.