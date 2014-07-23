Brazil to sell dollar bonds due in 2045, buy back several issues

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, July 23 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government plans to sell dollar-denominated bonds due in 2045 and repurchase as many as eight different securities with maturities ranging from 2024 to 2041, according to a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement by the National Treasury, the goal with the transactions is to help “improve the efficiency of the government’s dollar-denominated yield curve.” Currently there are a combined $11.9 billion in notes maturing in 2024, 2025, 2027, 2030, 2034, 2037 and 2041.

Terms for the sale of the 2045 bonds were not disclosed.