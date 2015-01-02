FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil stock exchange mulls adding shopping mall company to index
January 2, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil stock exchange mulls adding shopping mall company to index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA said on Monday it was considering adding a shopping mall company to the benchmark Bovespa stock index as of January 5 and removing three other companies.

BM&FBovespa said shares of shopping mall developer Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA could be added to the index. It also said preferred shares of electricity distributor Eletropaulo and common shares of homebuilder Rossi Residencial SA and logistics firm Cosan Logistica SA could be removed.

BM&FBovespa issued this view in what it termed a “third preview” of changes for the index for Jan. 5 through April 2015.

Customarily, the listing of shares in three rounds of previews prior to the changes increases the likelihood that they will be added to the benchmark equities index for the period. (Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
