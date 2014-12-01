FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil stock exchange considers changes to Bovespa benchmark index
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil stock exchange considers changes to Bovespa benchmark index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA said on Monday it was considering adding a shopping mall company to the benchmark Bovespa stock index as of January and removing a power company.

It said shares of shopping mall developer Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA could be added while preferred shares of electricity distributor Eletropaulo could be removed.

BM&FBovespa issued this view in what it termed a “preview” of changes for the index for January through April 2015.

Customarily, the listing of shares in three rounds of previews prior to the changes increases the likelihood that they will be added to the benchmark equities index for January through April of 2015. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Marcela Ayres Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.