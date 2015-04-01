FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil stock exchange considers changes to Bovespa benchmark index
April 1, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil stock exchange considers changes to Bovespa benchmark index

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA said on Wednesday it was considering adding a consumer loyalty company to the benchmark Bovespa stock index as of May and removing a utility and homebuilder.

It said shares of Smiles SA could be added, while electricity distributor Light SA and homebuilder PDG Realty SA could be removed.

BM&FBovespa issued this view in what it termed a “first preview” of changes for the index for May through August.

Customarily, the listing of shares in three rounds of previews before the changes increases the likelihood that they will be added to the index. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

