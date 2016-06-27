FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit has little impact on Brazil debt despite volatility -official
June 27, 2016

Brexit has little impact on Brazil debt despite volatility -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s vote to leave the European Union has barely affected Brazilian debt abroad, but the country will wait until volatility subsides to sell bonds in international markets, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

Leandro Secunho, the ministry’s coordinator of public debt operations, said the yields of Brazilian domestic and external debt have moved slightly up since Thursday’s historic referendum.

“We can wait for a better time to issue debt ... we don’t necessarily need to issue now,” Secunho said in a scheduled briefing with reporters about the country’s debt results. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

