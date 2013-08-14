BRF names BTG Pactual partner Galeazzi as CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 14(Reuters) - The board of BRF SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter, named Claudio Galeazzi as its new chief executive officer, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Galeazzi, a partner at investment banking firm BTG Pactual Group, will replace José Antonio Fay as BRF’s CEO after the end of the year.

The changes come four months after shareholders elected retail tycoon Abilio Diniz as BRF’s chairman, bringing in a seasoned dealmaker to help the company expand internationally. Diniz is also chairman of Brazil’s largest supermarket chain, Pão de Açúcar SA.

Galeazzi resigned from Pão de Açucar’s board in June, citing pressure from the company’s largest shareholder, Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie, to disclose the nature of his business relationship with BRF, according a letter that Reuters saw.

BRF is a supplier to Pão de Açucar’s supermarket division, and Casino has long held that any outside business relations between the two is a conflict of interest. Diniz says staying on as chairman of both boards is not a problem.

Leopoldo Saboya will remain BRF’s chief financial officer, the filing said.