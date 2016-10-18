Brazil's BRF says to purchase $20 mln stake in COFCO Meat Holdings - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Tuesday it has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares in Cofco Meat Holdings Ltd. IPO-COFM.HK

China's Cofco plans to list the pork meat subsidiary on Nov. 1, BRF said in a securities filing. It did not provide an estimate of the size of the stake its investment in Cofco Meat would bring.

Brazil's BRF and Cofco have also signed an agreement to reinforce strategic cooperation between both companies, the filing said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)