Brazil's BRF to invest $646 million in 2014

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter and a processed food maker, expects to invest 1.5 billion reais ($646 million) in 2014, Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Saboya said on Friday.

Executives, speaking on a conference call with analysts, said future investments would be geared toward improving the company’s logistics rather than ramping up production. The executives said “fragile points” in logistics had caused BRF to miss some deliveries last quarter.