SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA, the world’s largest chicken exporter and a processed foods maker, posted second-quarter net profit of 267.1 million reais ($117.67 million) on Thursday, slightly below the 271 million reais forecast in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 2.27 reais Reporting by Fabiola Gomes and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio