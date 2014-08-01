Brazil's BRF sees no large acquisitions in near term

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF does not expect any large acquisitions in the near term, CEO Claudio Galeazzi said in a conference call on Friday, though it may look at small regional acquisitions to boost local production.

The company reported a 28 percent increase in second-quarter profit from a year earlier on Thursday, which Galeazzi attributed to streamlining operations and decreasing sales volumes to less-promising foreign markets. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Fabiola Gomes)