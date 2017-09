Brazilian food company BRF to expand internationally

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter, is looking to further its international expansion with partnerships or potential acquisitions, an executive said on Friday.

The company, which is also a processed foods maker, opened its first Middle East production facility in Abu Dhabi last month and is now eyeing attractive Asian markets.

“The company is in a fantastic cash position,” CFO Augusto Ribeiro told journalists. “Mergers and acquisitions are key for us.”

Ribeiro mentioned India, Malaysia and Indonesia as particularly interesting markets. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)