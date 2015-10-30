FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil BRF says likely to raise prices in 2016 due to costs -CEO
October 30, 2015

Brazil BRF says likely to raise prices in 2016 due to costs -CEO

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter, expects to raise prices for many of its products in 2016 due to cost pressures, the chief executive of the processed food company told anlaysts and reporters in a call on Friday.

Late on Thursday, BRF posted a net third-quarter gain of 877 million reais ($228 million), above the 805 million reais expected by analysts and the year-earlier 624 million reais. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

