FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil food processor BRF in venture to expand Singaporean supply
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 16, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil food processor BRF in venture to expand Singaporean supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processing company BRF SA said on Thursday it would invest $19 million for a 49 percent stake in a joint venture in Singapore that will focus on expanding the supply of processed and value-added foods on the local market.

BRF’s partner in the venture will be Singapore Food Industries, a subsidiary of SATS Ltd, the largest provider of airport services in Southeast Asia. The new company plans to lease two meat processing plants and a distribution center in the country.

BRF, also the world’s largest poultry exporter, has been working to expand its global reach as a supplier of foods, following in the footsteps of other big Brazilian exporters such as meat packer JBS SA and miner Vale SA. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.