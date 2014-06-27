Brazil gets 1 bln reais in dividends from BNDES in June-Augustin

BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury chief Arno Augustin said on Friday that the government will receive about 1 billion reais ($454 mln) in dividends from state development bank BNDES in June.

The dividends should help the finances of the central government, which posted its biggest ever primary budget deficit for May earlier on Friday.

Augustin also said the government will get 2 billion reais in bonuses from state-run oil company Petrobras likely by late 2014. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)