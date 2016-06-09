FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil to finalize BNDES repayment deal after full court approval
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil to finalize BNDES repayment deal after full court approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will proceed to obtain an early repayment of 100 billion reais ($30 billion) in funds it lent to state development bank BNDES a few years ago once the nation’s top budget accounting court rules the move is valid, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.

The government wants BNDES to return part of 500 billion reais it received in the form of capital injections from the National Treasury between 2009 and 2014 to reduce the national debt.

$1 = 3.3958 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.