BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress passed a bill on Wednesday to reduce the primary budget balance target for 2015 to a deficit, a measure that would allow President Dilma Rousseff’s cash-strapped government to avoid a shutdown.

The Senate was also expected to approve the target change in a follow-up vote. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)