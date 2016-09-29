FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't deficit widens in August, tops expectations
September 29, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil central gov't deficit widens in August, tops expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government on Thursday posted a larger-than-expected primary budget deficit of 20.46 billion reais ($6.31 billion) in August.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank, had been expected to post a deficit of 17.05 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 6 economists. In July, the central government recorded a deficit of 18.52 billion reais.

$1 = 3.2432 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Diane Craft

