Brazil central government posts wider-than-expected primary gap in Nov.

BRASILIA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government on Monday posted a primary budget deficit of 38.357 billion reais ($11.6 billion) in November, a wider gap than expected that erased nearly all the gains recorded the previous month.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank, had been expected to post a deficit of 34.5 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of eight economists. In October, the central government recorded a surplus of 40.8 billion reais thanks to income from a program that gave amnesty to Brazilians who paid fines and taxes over undeclared assets held abroad. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)