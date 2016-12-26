FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Brazil central government posts wider-than-expected primary gap in Nov.
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil central government posts wider-than-expected primary gap in Nov.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government on Monday posted a primary budget deficit of 38.357 billion reais ($11.6 billion) in November, a wider gap than expected that erased nearly all the gains recorded the previous month.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank, had been expected to post a deficit of 34.5 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of eight economists. In October, the central government recorded a surplus of 40.8 billion reais thanks to income from a program that gave amnesty to Brazilians who paid fines and taxes over undeclared assets held abroad. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.