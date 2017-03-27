FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil has no final decision on tax hikes, spending freeze -Meirelles
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 10:59 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil has no final decision on tax hikes, spending freeze -Meirelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is waiting for more information about the amount of potential extra revenues in order to decide about the size of a budget freeze and possible tax increases to meet its fiscal savings target, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

He said the official announcement about the budget freeze and potential tax hikes could be made on Tuesday or Wednesday. The government expects to collect around 17 billion reais ($5.44 billion) in extra revenues this year stemming from favorable court decisions regarding the sale of hydroelectric plants, Meirelles said. ($1 = 3.1261 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.