Brazil may use accounting gimmick to boost revenue-report

SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government could use an accounting gimmick to boost revenue and meet fiscal targets for this year, O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday, citing an executive decree.

The decree, which was published this week in the government gazette, authorizes the government to bring forward about $15 billion from the payment of debt owed by Itaipu, the nation’s largest hydropower dam, Estado said.

The National Treasury was allowed to sell notes due in 2023, the same year Itaipu’s debts are due and the notes can be repaid, the newspaper said. According to Estado, the move could deprive the country’s next three administrations of that source of revenue.

Calls to the finance ministry seeking comment on the Estado story were not immediately returned.

President Dilma Rousseff has resorted to a series of accounting changes to recalculate the government’s primary budget surplus, or income minus expenditures excluding debt payments, and free up more money to spend on infrastructure and other items without fanning excess investor scrutiny.

Large and consistent budget surpluses helped Brazil gain market confidence over the past decade, helping reverse a long history of currency, inflation and current account crises.