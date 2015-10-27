FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil gov't sees 2015 primary budget gap of 51.8 bln reais -lawmaker
October 27, 2015

Brazil gov't sees 2015 primary budget gap of 51.8 bln reais -lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government expects a primary budget deficit of 51.8 billion reais ($13.3 billion) this year as a crippling recession and political gridlock drag down revenues in Latin America’s biggest economy, a lawmaker with the ruling coalition said on Tuesday.

Federal congressman Hugo Leal told reporters, after meeting with Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa, that the deficit will take into account the payment of government debts held by state banks, a practice known as “backpedaling.” ($1=3.9 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayeres, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)

