UPDATE 2-Brazil sees deficit of at least $13 bln this year

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government expects a primary budget deficit of 51.8 billion reais ($13.3 billion) for this year but the shortfall could be bigger, the planning and finance ministries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The deficit could grow if the government decides to pay debt it owes to state-controlled lenders before year end, as a crippling recession and political gridlock drag down revenues in Latin America’s biggest economy.

The statement did not detail the size of that debt. Analysts estimate it could be between 35 billion and 40 billion reais.

Federal Congressman Hugo Leal, the rapporteur of a bill that seeks to change the 2015 fiscal target, said this year’s budget will provide for the payment of government debts held by state banks, though the final amount to be paid is still being calculated.

President Dilma Rousseff has been accused of systematically delaying repayments to state banks that had advanced money for social programs. Opposition lawmakers have called for her impeachment over the accounting practice, known as “backpedaling.”

The government is waiting for a decision by the country’s Federal Accounts Court on whether it needs to pay that debt immediately or in installments.

Rousseff had initially sought to deliver a primary fiscal surplus, or savings before interest payments, of 66.3 billion reais this year, but she was forced to slash that target to only 8.7 billion reais in July as the economy slid into its worst recession in 25 years.

This year's deficit could grow further if the government fails to raise 11 billion reais with the sale of rights to operate existing hydropower dams this year. An auction of these rights, initially scheduled for Nov. 6, was postponed to later that month. ($1 = 3.9 reais)