FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil gov't says it can't pay December rent, bills of ministries
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil gov't says it can't pay December rent, bills of ministries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal government will not be able to pay the December rent, water and electricity bills of its ministries in Brasilia until Congress approves a change in the primary fiscal savings target for this year, Dyogo Oliveira, the executive secretary of the Planning ministry, told reporters on Monday.

President Dilma Rousseff on Friday ordered a budget freeze of 10 billion reais ($2.60 billion) to comply with Brazil’s fiscal responsibility law after Congress, delaying passage of a bill last week to cut the cash-strapped government’s fiscal target for 2015. By law, the government has to contain expenditures to meet the original fiscal savings goal.

Oliveira said the government hopes the new goal will be approved by Congress this week and the spending cuts that went into effect on Monday will be reversed.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.