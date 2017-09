BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will not be able to meet its primary surplus target for next year and instead will likely record a deficit of 30.5 billion reais ($8.41 billion), Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Monday.

Barbosa told journalists in Brasilia that the government and Congress need to agree on spending reforms to avoid a deficit in 2016. ($1 = 3.6261 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brasilia newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)