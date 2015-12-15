FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff to cut key fiscal goal despite resistance - source
December 15, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff to cut key fiscal goal despite resistance - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has decided to cut a key fiscal savings goal for next year to safeguard a welfare program, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a move that could raise tensions in her economic team.

The 2016 primary surplus target will be cut to below 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from the original goal of 0.7 percent, the source said.

Finance Minister Joaquim Levy has publicly opposed reducing the target that aims to recover the confidence of investors at a time when Brazil is struggling to plug a widening fiscal deficit. Local media has reported that Levy threatened to quit if the original target is not maintained.

Brazil`s overall budget deficit, which includes interest debt payments, has skyrocketed to 9.5 percent of GDP this year. (Reporting Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Reese Ewing)

